R2 Recycling Launches New Website

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / R2 Recycling is proud to announce that its new website has officially launched.

As a nationwide premier electronics recycling company, R2 Recycling provides world-class professionalism and service. The organization has more than 15 years of experience in the electronics and computer recycling industry.

R2 Recycling is based in Lakewood, New Jersey, and provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. The company's services range from electronics recycling and disposal to IT asset management. The organization works to stay informed on the latest standards and technology.

The company has access to more than 150 trucks and trailers, ensuring efficient service for customers throughout the U.S. and has all necessary licencing and permits. Clients can rest assured that their hard drives and other media will be wiped clean and/or physically destroyed to ensure security of their data.

R2 Recycling's service areas include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

The organization offers drop-off container programs as well as electronics recycling pick-up services.

Experts from R2 Recycling say that anywhere from 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste are disposed of and only 12.5% of e-waste is properly recycled worldwide each year, making the company's work more important than ever.

For more information, visit https://www.r2-recycling.com/.

About R2 Recycling

