Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2020 | 16:56
R2 Recycling Launches New Website

R2 Recycling provides electronic recycling solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / R2 Recycling is proud to announce that its new website has officially launched.

As a nationwide premier electronics recycling company, R2 Recycling provides world-class professionalism and service. The organization has more than 15 years of experience in the electronics and computer recycling industry.

R2 Recycling is based in Lakewood, New Jersey, and provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. The company's services range from electronics recycling and disposal to IT asset management. The organization works to stay informed on the latest standards and technology.

The company has access to more than 150 trucks and trailers, ensuring efficient service for customers throughout the U.S. and has all necessary licencing and permits. Clients can rest assured that their hard drives and other media will be wiped clean and/or physically destroyed to ensure security of their data.

R2 Recycling's service areas include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

The organization offers drop-off container programs as well as electronics recycling pick-up services.

Experts from R2 Recycling say that anywhere from 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste are disposed of and only 12.5% of e-waste is properly recycled worldwide each year, making the company's work more important than ever.

For more information, visit https://www.r2-recycling.com/.

About R2 Recycling

Headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, R2 Recycling was founded in 1988 as a solution to e-waste. The company is a nationwide leader in electronic recycling and a full service recycler offering data destruction and ensuring your data is kept safe in the process. Service areas include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company is able to provide estimates upon request.

Contact:

Michael Defortuna
https://www.r2-recycling.com/
1.866.509.7267

SOURCE: R2 Recycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610463/R2-Recycling-Launches-New-Website

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
