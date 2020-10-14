New Meeting Room and Personal Devices Deliver Captivating Video Collaboration for All Work Locations

Neat, the pioneering video device company introduced at last year's Zoomtopia by the CEO of Zoom Video Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Eric S. Yuan and Neat Chairman OJ Winge, is again revolutionizing how Zoom video meetings are experienced by debuting key additions to its product portfolio at Zoomtopia 2020. Neat is introducing leading edge solutions for the office meeting space and personal or home working space, breaking down the barriers between in-person and remote meetings, driving greater synergy among collaborators, and enabling a more intimate, human connection.

"The way people work has shifted tremendously over the last year, with video providing a lifeline for people to stay connected. As we settle into the 'new normal' there is a strong demand for better features and tools to improve the video conferencing experience. Neat is at the forefront of delivering that with these new solutions," said Rob Arnold, Principal Analyst, Frost Sullivan. "Neat is addressing changing demands by delivering an incredible array of devices to support any working environment and features to make the meeting experience smoother and more enjoyable."

Improving the Meeting Room Experience

Building on the success of Neat Bar, Neat is introducing Neat Bar Pro, a powerful and elegant device for larger meeting spaces that is packed with innovative features. It drives up to three large screens, for a more complete view of people and content during Zoom meetings. It also has an advanced microphone array specifically designed for clearer audio pick-up in large rooms, superb sound, and sophisticated audio processing that eliminates garbled 'double talk' issues and problems with background noise.

Neat Bar Pro features the groundbreaking experience we call Neat Symmetry, which restores the symmetry between people in a meeting room and those who are remote. Neat Symmetry finds people in the meeting room and brings them closer in the gallery view, making it easy for remote participants to see them and to read every facial expression or gesture. This solves the common issue of remote participants being unable to see the people in a meeting room because they are too small on screen.

Neat Bar Pro also includes Neat Sense, an advanced set of capabilities built into all Neat devices, now with additional features to monitor meeting spaces to ensure the healthiest environment possible. This week, Zoom announced that analytics collected by Neat Sense will be presented in the Zoom Dashboard for the account admin. Neat Sense monitors noise, light, presence and number of people in a room, and now assesses environmental factors, including air quality, humidity, CO2 and VOCs/organic chemical levels in the room, so administrators can maintain a safe and healthy work environment.

Additionally, Neat is announcing that Neat Board, the complete Zoom-in-one device, is shipping this month. Offering an immersive 65-inch multi-touch collaboration screen for annotation and whiteboarding, powerful audio system, and auto-framing wide-angle camera, the fully integrated Zoom-in-one device provides a delightful Zoom Rooms experience for any meeting.

Making the Neat Experience Personal

As the past months have seen a massive shift to work from home, Neat is sharing its roadmap for a series of personal video devices. For use in home, personal and executive offices, these products will solve many of the challenges faced by the remote worker.

Coming in 2021, Neat's portfolio of personal devices will include:

Neat Frame , a beautifully designed all-in-one Zoom for Home device that makes it easy for users to meet while always looking and sounding their best. The combination of the unique portrait touch screen and its superb camera ensures people always feel connected. With Neat Acoustic Bubble, unwanted background noises are naturally excluded. Neat Frame has a small footprint and can easily be moved around.



, a beautifully designed all-in-one Zoom for Home device that makes it easy for users to meet while always looking and sounding their best. The combination of the unique portrait touch screen and its superb camera ensures people always feel connected. With Neat Acoustic Bubble, unwanted background noises are naturally excluded. Neat Frame has a small footprint and can easily be moved around. Neat One, the world's first personal USB device that packs a high-quality camera, an advanced mic array and speakers into one sleek package. Neat One connects via USB-C to your laptop to deliver a superior video and audio experience to your Zoom client or any other video app of your choice. It also includes Neat Acoustic Bubble, naturally excluding unwanted background noise. With Neat One, users can run their meetings from their laptop using an external screen of their choice, while ensuring they always look and sound their best. Neat One makes your personal video experience an elevated one.

"At Neat, we are passionate about blurring the lines between the physical and the virtual meeting. We want to make video communications seamless, reliable and delightful so people can feel happy and confident in their meetings," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. "Based on our engaged customers' feedback, we have designed a complete portfolio of Neat devices to deliver on the full range of customer needs for the office and the home."

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant video meeting devices specifically for Zoom that just work. Incredibly easy to install, set-up, use, manage and move, they are the ideal flexible solution for today's new normal of ever-shifting working, learning and social environments throughout business, education and beyond. Be it remote, in the office, classroom, or a hybrid situation. Founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team that for decades shaped game-changing innovations for some of the most recognized brands in video communications, all Neat devices are available to buy directly online from neat.no and ship globally. Each offers stunning audio and visual clarity, along with a wealth of other unique features, making Zoom Rooms the smoothest and best it's ever been. For more information on Zoom Rooms the Neat way, visit neat.no or @neat_no.

