Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members ClassWorx, Chef Paul Gerard, and Fitness Trainer Regan Patterson

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring three members on Findit: ClassWorx, Chef Paul Gerard, and Regan Patterson, all of whom have claimed their name(s) on Findit with Findit URLs that match their name, or the products or services that they offer.

Findit offers a Claim Your Name feature where you can reserve a single URL or as many URLs that you want on Findit. Findit URLs index in Findit search and all content posted within these URLs can be crawled and indexed by outside search engines. By claiming Findit names that match the name of yourself, brand, or business as well as the products or services that you offer, you can help improve your overall indexing in search engines. All three featured Findit members have claimed their name(s) using this tool.

Our first featured member, ClassWorx, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, "spin" classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx helps connect instructors with students worldwide.

Visit ClassWorx on Findit and Follow Them On Instagram

findit.com/classworx

instagram.com/class.worx

Our second featured member, Chef Paul Gerard, is a father, a chef, a writer, a designer, a New Yorker and a r estaurateur that is keeping the fire burning at Antique Bar and Bakery. Chef Paul's love of food is evident in his unique eats that he brings to the Hoboken Community at Antique Bar and Bakery which is located at 122 Willow Avenue, Hoboken New Jersey 07030 which serves up fresh salads, great meats and fish in an inviting atmosphere with delicious desserts.

Visit Chef Paul Gerard on Findit findit.com/chef-paul-gerard Our final featured member, Regan Patterson, is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist and personal trainer that has been using the Findit platform to share her healthy lifestyle and weightless journey since May of 2018. Prior to sharing her content on Findit, Regan Patterson, found on Instagram under the handle 'Regan_Patterson", had about 20,000 followers. Now, the Certified Fitness Nutritionist is up to ~61,000 followers at the time of this release. She has utilized the Findit platform to share her amazing recipes, her health and wellness tips, workouts, favorite workout clothes, grocery hauls and her favorite meals, all of which coincide with her passion for living a healthy lifestyle centered around effective fitness. Visit Regan Patterson on Findit

findit.com/reganpatterson

Claiming your Name on Findit can help you improve your overall presence in Findit search and outside search engines. Because it is an open platform and anyone can see and share your content to other social networking sites, it is also a great starting place for all of the content that you want seen and shared.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "For many people, especially businesses who offer goods or services or those who monetize their online presence, getting their content in front of the right people is critical. By posting your content on Findit and sharing that content to your other social platforms, you are casting a wider net to reach more and more people.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Contact us today for more information at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

