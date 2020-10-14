HeroSheema: Entrepreneur Shima Katouzian Built a Platform for Women to Share Their Art

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Iranian entrepreneur Shima Katouzian is helping to connect women around the world through art. That's the core goal of her initiative, HeroSheema.com.

One of the biggest challenges faced by new artists is that of getting recognition. Great artistic talent won't get you far if you can't get people to pay attention to your work. Especially if you hope to one day see your work become part of people's everyday lives, or if you hope to make a living out of your work.

That's why the initiatives of entrepreneurs like Shima Katouzian are so important. Through her venture, Shima Katouzian is helping bring the artwork of different artists to customers around the world. An effort that is helped by her thousands of followers on social media.

How it All Works

The idea between HeroSheema.com is simple. To put Shima Katouzian's experience as a fashion designer and investor at the service of female artists around the world. Through the website, artists are able to submit their original work, which will then be considered by the HeroSheema Board of Curators and the site's community.

If approved, the artwork in question will go on to become a part of a wide variety of global fashion products. This gives artists around the world a chance to see their art featured on everything from Parisian fashion shows to fancy European store-fronts.

Of course, the art isn't just copied with no concern for the author. HeroSheema products are all sold accompanied by a short biography of the original artist, and the artist's signature.

The idea is to make women around the world feel more connected. Through the writing that accompanies the fashion pieces, the people buying HeroSheema products will know who made it, and why. It helps to create a sense of community between women around the world.

The Woman Behind it All

The creative power behind the HeroSheema brand is the influencer and entrepreneur Shima Katouzian. The brand is named after its creator, with "hero" added to emphasize the brand's mission statement. That is, to embody the ideals of care, heroism, and bravery for women around the world. HeroSheema.com was built by women who have the courage needed to speak through their art.

Shima Katouzian has done plenty of great things throughout her life. Originally born in Iran, she's traveled to over 29 countries, and lived in 5, learning the native language of each place she lived.

She's also worked on a series of interesting jobs, and spent a period working for the United Nations Refugee Agency, where she helped men and women from all corners of the world. Her past humanitarian work is one of the driving forces behind the foundation of HeroSheema, which aims to give a voice to women who would have otherwise gone unheard.

Today Shima Katouzian lives in California, where she continues to put her expertise as an influencer and an entrepreneur to help women around the world. To learn more about the HeroSheema initiative, visit https://herosheema.com/.

CONTACT:

+1(949) 329-3956

contact@herosheema.com

http://instagram.com/herosheemaz

SOURCE: HeroSheema

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610468/Entrepreneur-Shima-Katouzian-Built-a-Platform-for-Women-to-Share-Their-Art