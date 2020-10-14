Kaplan Performance Academy will host a free virtual discussion entitled "Leading through Learning is L&D a tactical fixer or strategic enabler?" on October 20, 2020 at 3.30pm GMT/9.30am CST.

Hosted by "Competitive People Strategy" author Kevin Green and Kaplan Performance Academy Global Director Andrew Perkins, they will be joined by panelists Daniel Haden, Global Director, Sales training and Enablement, American Express; Dr. Andrew Temte, President and Global Head of Corporate Learning at Kaplan North America; and Fiona Leteney, Senior Analyst at Fosway Group.

"We're beginning to emerge into a very different commercial world," said Andrew Perkins. "While learning continues to be about developing new skills and improved performance in the workplace, learning design and delivery now needs to be more agile, more personalized, and more relevant to help our people adapt and move into the new commercial landscape.

Corporate learning should support and deliver on the revised strategic direction of the enterprise, the tactical needs of the business unit, and the resulting developmental needs of the individual employee, where damaged confidence and trust need to be restored as a priority."

Corporate learning functions to be covered during the webinar include:

Learning as a vehicle to bring about cultural assimilation: how we do things around here;

Learning as a channel to communicate the organization's priorities and ethos: who we are and what we stand for;

Learning as an employee brand experience: influencing the feelings an employee has about the organization;

Learning as a tool to encourage higher self-esteem, recognition, value, staff engagement and retention;

Learning as a means of realigning behind a common goal: unifying and reigniting the business in times of deep uncertainty.

For more information, go to: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6616013715191/WN_b31aRLK4RY-Vgc232zVuZg

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. provides individuals, educational Institutions, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. Across its 80-plus year history, first as a small test-prep pioneer and then an early online education leader and now a global education provider, Kaplan has been recognized for expanding educational access and using technology and learning science innovations to continually improve outcomes for its students and partners. With operations in nearly 30 countries, today Kaplan has relationships and partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, schools and school districts, and more than 4,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005761/en/

Contacts:

John Vita

john.vita@jsvcom.com

847/853-8283