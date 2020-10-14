Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 octobre/October 2020) - Vibe Bioscience Ltd. has announced a name change to Vibe Growth Corporation.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on October 15, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

Vibe Bioscience Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Vibe Growth Corporation.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 15 octobre 2020.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 15 octobre/October 2020 Symbol/symbole : VIBE CUSIP: 92556L108 ISIN: CA92556L1085

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com