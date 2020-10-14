Newchic Announces Finalists for 2020 Designer Contest

SHATIN, HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Newchic, a fashion brand determined to disrupt the fast fashion industry by celebrating and highlighting the importance of individuality, accessibility, and socially conscious apparel, today announced the fashion designer finalists selected among the other contestants, all of whom displayed incredible talent. Newchic received applicants worldwide from over twenty countries, including Greece, India, Poland, Montenegro, South Africa, Armenia, Italy, Indonesia, Philippines, Israel, The United States, China, and more.

A substantial amount of high-quality, unique designs were received and judged by a panel of fashion industry veterans in recent weeks. Following, Newchic opened up voting to the public in which thousands of votes were cast. Based on the theme and criteria that were provided for the contest, Newchic has selected designs that align with the provided guidelines. Newchic has also taken public voting into consideration prior to making a decision based on various aspects, including their values in social consciousness, individuality, and accessibility to promote the brand.

The top 10 finalists will have their collections modeled and showcased in Los Angeles for final judgment. On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the top 10 finalists will be interviewed live on Instagram with Mansour Mozafari and Rebecca Bravo. The interview will focus on the background of the designers and what inspired them to follow their dreams in the fashion industry. Tune in and follow Newchic at @newchic_official for more information. Following, the designs will be modeled for a photoshoot for the judges to select the top 3 finalists.

The winner and top three finalists will be selected and notified by contest judges, celebrity fashion designer Ashton Hirota and FIDM professor Paula Franc, on October 24, 2020. Newchic will award the top 3 finalists a cash prize. The top 10 finalists will receive the chance for their entire set to be manufactured entirely by Newchic and featured exclusively on Newchic's website for sale. Additionally, the finalists will have the chance to be acquainted with leading fashion industry veterans and professionals.

Newchic's mission is to support the independent designer and help new designers find a resource that supports their design aesthetic and values. Newchic encourages friends and family of participants to continue to vote online here: newchic.com/contest.

