At Human Insight World (HiWorld20), UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced new product innovations designed to help companies bring human insights into more decisions across their organizations. The new capabilities expand the power of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform by making it possible for companies to get to the moments that matter so that they can quickly incorporate human insights across any experience, any team, and any audience.

UserTesting today also announced the acquisition of the technology assets of usabiliTEST, a provider of information architecture testing solutions. Once integrated, the new technology will give customers new ways to test and get human insights into the information architecture of their digital properties.

UserTesting's October 2020 Product Release helps companies discover the moments that matter more rapidly than ever before by making it possible for them to:

Quickly identify and share critical insight to build more customer empathy throughout the organization. With Interactive Path Flows, customers can quickly zero in on feedback that matters with a visual summary of participant paths that highlights trends and anomalies at a glance. By visually aggregating paths from multiple participant sessions, Interactive Path Flows helps customers quickly hone in on the key moments of interest in any flow. Additionally, with the new Insights Summary, companies can share feedback more easily with editable reports that automatically summarize test details and findings.

Embed human insights across more teams and workflows, enabling more customer-centric decisions. With Quick Answer builder, companies can build and deploy Quick Answer test plans across their organizations, giving all users access to fast customer feedback. Available soon, the Adobe XD Quick Answer plugin will make it possible for companies to test their designs and prototypes directly from the Adobe XD platform directly in their existing workflows.

Unlock a deeper understanding of customers, helping drive more empathy and a richer view into customer experiences. Participant View gives customers the ability to see what the participant sees and also now view the test participant's facial expressions at the same time during unmoderated interviews. Customers can create video clips and highlight reels that display test participants in a picture-in-picture format as they interact with products, apps, and messaging.

"At a time when consumer sentiment, behaviors, and preferences are changing more quickly than ever before, organizations must deeply understand their customers' attitudes and behaviors to be able to build experiences that meet their needs," said Andy MacMillan, CEO at UserTesting. "We continue to expand the capabilities of our platform in ways that help companies get the customer feedback they need across all experiences so that they can act quickly and make decisions with confidence."

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 2,000 subscription customers, including more than half of the world's top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

