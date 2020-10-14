DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Transaction in own shares

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Transaction in own shares 14-Oct-2020 / 17:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 October 2020 AEW UK REIT PLC (the "Company") TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Company announces that on 14 October 2020 it purchased 200,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 76.5p per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights Following the transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 158,774,746 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 200,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 158,574,746 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Laura Elkin Laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4869 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin/Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: POS TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 85927 EQS News ID: 1140973 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2020 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)