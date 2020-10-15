The global e-scooter market size is poised to grow by 2.13 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Concerns with respect to increasing traffic congestion and pollution in major cities have created the need for alternative facilities such as shared electric scooters. Shared e-scooters are less expensive for daily commuters. Moreover, the compact size allows these vehicles to navigate easily through heavily congested traffic. They are also suitable for intra-city trips. Above all, the batteries of e-scooters can be easily charged owing to their compact size. These benefits and the high penetration of smartphones have increased the use of e-scooters for services such as food and courier delivery. These factors are expected to drive the electric scooters market share growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major e-scooter market growth came from the sealed lead-acid batteries segment. Most e-scooters use lead-acid batteries because of the mature technology, high availability of these batteries, and low cost. Sealed lead-acid batteries can resist improper handling, whereas Li-ion batteries are more expensive and are prone to challenges such as overheating caused by irregular charge cycles. The market segment mainly caters to price-sensitive customer segments.

APAC was the largest electric scooter market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns, the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions, and the strong support from governments through subsidies and incentives are some of the significant factors driving the electric scooters market growth in this region.

The global e-scooter market is fragmented. Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Z Electric Vehicle Corp., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this e-scooter market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global e-scooter market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Development of High-performance E-Scooters will be a Key Market Trend

The development of high-performance e-scooters has been identified as one of the critical electric scooters market trends. High-performance electric scooters have low operating and maintenance costs, mostly owing to declined battery prices. Governments are offering subsidies and incentives and creating awareness about the growing health hazards owing to vehicular pollution to promote the adoption of high-performance e-scooters. Vendors have started offering fast and long-range electric scooters. Vendors are also offering connected e-scooters owing to the rising penetration of smartphones. The global electric scooters market growth is expected to grow during 2020-2024.

E-Scooter Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-scooter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-scooter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-scooter market vendors

