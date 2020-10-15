EWR Digital Commences Exciting New Rebrand Ahead of The Launch of Their New Predictive Behavior Model Expected Soon

EWR Digital (eWebResults ) rebrand is a hint at things to come, especially in the form of a new predictive behavior model tool expected to be launched by the company soon

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / EWR Digital (eWebResults) is proud to announce the rebranding of its highly successful digital marketing agency to reflect a new direction in the company's journey. The rebranding encompasses everything from a shiny new logo to a slick new website ahead for what many expect will be a couple of new announcements by the agency.

"We have grown tremendously over the years, and so has the way we do business," says EWR Digital's CEO Matt Bertram. "We are committed to offering our clients a better, easier solution based service that makes it possible for them to grow faster using the tools we provide. Speaking of tools, we have a couple of exciting projects that will soon be revealed, which allows marketers and businesses to create a more desirable customer experience based on modeling past user behavior."

Bertram also added that the new website would have a couple of new features, like submitting a ticket, self service of scheduling a free website analysis, and getting access to other information and tools provided by the company.

Readers can find out more about EWR Digital by visiting their official website: https://www.ewrdigital.com.

EWR Digital works extensively with businesses across several industries, including health, construction, legal, and financial. The company offers top-tier enterprise search engine optimization services, making it easier for potential clients to find the businesses we work with EWR on search visibility. The company has also acknowledged that their offering has grown to offer services that will improve the way businesses reach out to potential clients.

The company is hinting at releasing their predictive behavioral analytics model to unlock a deeper understanding of their clients' purchase patterns sometime next year. It will also highlight which customers the company should be spending more time on acquiring. The data is crunched using a series of machine learning algorithms. The machine-learning algorithm is trained on data from many different industries, making it better at assumptions and predictions for many of EWR Digital's clients, saving businesses time and money.

About EWR Digital

EWR Digital is a Huston, Texas-based digital marketing agency founded over 20 years ago. The company has received international recognition for their expert SEO and digital marketing services. EWR Digital's services, including web design, web development, corporate identity, PPC, and videography services, in addition to search engine optimization.

EWR Digital's digital marketing podcast "The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing," hosted by Chris Burres and founder Matt Bertram.

Media Contact:

EWR Digital

Matt Bertram

13105 Northwest Fwy #500-35, Houston, TX 77040. USA

info@ewrdigital.com

Phone #:(713) 592-6724

https://www.ewrdigital.com

https://g.page/EWRDigital'share

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPKfeFqCs6I

SOURCE: EWR Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610611/EWR-Digital-Commences-Exciting-New-Rebrand-Ahead-of-The-Launch-of-Their-New-Predictive-Behavior-Model-Expected-Soon