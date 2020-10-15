

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its preliminary EBIT for the third quarter significantly increased to 127 million euros, from last year's 9.3 million euros, reflecting a higher net sales volume and a higher gross profit margin.



The company reported an increase in order entry of 13.0 percent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



Net sales increased by 35.7 percent to around 862.5 million euros from the prior year.



The company expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2020 to be between 14 percent and 22 percent (net of currency effects) and the EBIT margin to be between 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent. At least for the current financial year,the company still assume strong demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the company assumes that it will reach the middle toupper end of the guidance for 2020.



The company expects that net sales volume and earnings in the following year will be below the current level. In addition to the further development of the demand for products in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, this also depends on the general economic development, which has an impact on many industries and thus on important parts of the company's business.



The company will publish its full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on October 29, 2020.



