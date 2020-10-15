New Cannabis Oil Research on Safety and Tolerability Published in Prestigious British Journal (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology)

Unique cannabis extract found to be safe, tolerable and with no intoxication

The specific pharmaceutical-grade cannabis medicine is currently used in the UK and Australia for chronic health conditions including pain, autism, epilepsy, anxiety and dementia

Treatment offers hope for about 43% of UK adults suffering from Chronic Pain

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal cannabis, company, Bod Australia Limited ("Bod", the "Company") (ASX: BDA) has undertaken a Phase I trial of the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of cannabidiol (CBD), administered in healthy volunteers across multiple formulations, conducted at the Nucleus Network (Melbourne, Australia).[1]

The study, published today in leading British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, demonstrates the safety, tolerability and bioavailability of Cannabis sativa - Linnea 315CSE extract (available as MediCabilis Cannabis sativa 50) in oil and sublingual wafer formation compared to nabiximols oromucosal spray.

About 43% of the adults in the UK have chronic pain, with as many as 14.3% having moderate to severely disabling chronic pain.[2] Chronic pain is highly resistant to existing pharmaceutical treatment.[3]

Announcing the publication of the study today, Bod Australia's Chief Scientific Officer Dr Adele Hosseini said, "The research demonstrates the unique cannabis extract's physiological performance, providing doctors with the confidence to prescribe this unique pharmaceutical-grade Cannabis extract, with the flexibility of liquid format best suited to the individual needs of their patients. Research continues in Motor Neuron Disease (MND), and real-world observational studies," said Dr Hosseini.

This research marks a significant development in the use of medical cannabis to support thousands of patients who seek relief for the symptoms of chronic underlying conditions greatly affecting day-to-day life such as pain, anxiety, autism and dementia," she said.

"With over 5500 prescriptions across Australia and the UK, we trust this information will support new patients whose doctors may not have considered cannabis as an option due specific data being available on the medicines. Patients with Chronic Pain, MS, Epilepsy, Anxiety and even Autism that aren't getting resolution with their current treatment plan potentially have an option, and hope for better quality of life," said Dr Hosseini.

MEDIA INTERVIEWS - Medical professionals & case studies

Dr. Adele Hosseini | Bod Australia | Chief Scientific Officer | adele.hosseini@bodaustralia.com |

www.bodaustralia.com.au www.bodpharmaceuticals.com