Leading European digital healthcare provider Zava is strengthening its board with two high level appointments. David Buttress, former CEO of Just Eat, joins as Chair and Roy Blanga, former COO of Deliveroo, also joins as a board member.

Bringing expertise in customer-centred service development, they will support Zava as it scales up its offering in these changing times.

UK-based Zava is one of the largest digital healthcare companies in Europe, offering fast, convenient and reliable access to consultations, testing and prescribed treatments from UK-based, GMC registered GPs.

Operating in France, Germany, Ireland and the UK and with 4.5 million consultations and treatments completed to date, Zava recently secured $32m in Series A funding and launched at-home Covid-19 PCR swab and antibody testing services.

Most recently it launched an app-based teleconsultation service in Germany. Its service is also now connected with over 5000 local pharmacies through a partnership with Noventi.

David Buttress spent 11 years at Just Eat, launching the UK business in 2006, and was appointed CEO in January 2013. In just a decade he took the company from startup to Europe's largest technology IPO, and was named among Debrett's 500 most influential people in Britain in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Roy Blanga is the former COO of Deliveroo, where he oversaw its rapid scale up and international expansion. Prior to that Roy led Groupon's largest international region and oversaw the business's rapid growth from a young startup all the way through to IPO. He remains an active investor and advisor to several successful startups.

David Meinertz, Zava CEO and co-founder said: "At Zava our mission is to build healthcare that is accessible, dependable and a fraction of today's cost. A key component of this is to centre our services around our patients' needs and preferences. David and Roy both bring a wealth of expertise in this area which is invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth.

"The pandemic has changed so many aspects of how we live our lives, and it has accelerated the adoption of digital pathways as more patients look for a convenient and safe way to access healthcare. As we look to the future, the role of digital healthcare has never been more important."

David Buttress commented: "Zava is entering an exciting phase of its development at a time when there's a real opportunity for the health tech sector to step up and become an intrinsic part of the way healthcare is delivered. Working to meet consumer needs on their terms is something that I'm very familiar with, and I look forward to sharing my experiences with the team."

Roy Blanga said: "Zava's unique model means it is well placed to grow and develop in the current climate. Since launching in 2011 it has gone from tech startup to an established and trusted healthcare provider, and I'm excited to have a role in driving forward its development further."

