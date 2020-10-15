London Metropolitan Police Upgrading to Axon Body 3 Cameras

UK's largest police service replacing all frontline police officers' body cameras with latest technology from Axon

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the London Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has purchased 19,000 Axon Body 3 cameras and 3,000 Axon Flex 2 cameras in an effort to replace all frontline police officers' body-worn cameras with the latest Axon cameras.

The Axon Body 3 is Axon's first LTE-enabled camera that allows officers to get to the truth faster with improved video quality, multi-mic audio and new low light and motion blur compensation. Officers from the South West and East Area Basic Command Units as well as the MPS Taskforce have already received their new devices.



"The London MPS has always been at the forefront of technological innovation and we're excited to partner with them on this next-generation body-worn camera roll out," says Axon UK Country Manager Mike Ashby-Clarke. "The enhancements of our Axon Body 3 will help officers capture the truth and act on real-time awareness to ultimately increase safety for both police services and the community members they serve."



Designed with officer and community safety in mind, the Axon Body 3 incorporates real-time situational awareness technology known as Axon Respond. The vision of this new technology is to fill the critical information gaps with a network of intelligent, connected devices, including real-time alerts, real-time location and live-streaming of critical incidents.



London MPS has not yet activated live-streaming functionality, however Axon Body 3 cameras come with the built-in capability and following future consultation with community representatives and stakeholders, London MPS may conduct a small-scale pilot to establish best-practices and policies regarding situational awareness.



For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/products/axon-body-3 .



About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 240,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash, as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Aware, Axon Body and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_uk

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Sydney Siegmeth

VP, Global Communications

Press@axon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313229/Axon_Body_3_Camera.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/231466/axon_logo.jpg