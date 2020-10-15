Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2RH ISIN: NL0000395317 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
17:20 Uhr
11,390 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
WESSANEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESSANEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,02011,26031.10.19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2020 | 08:05
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wessanen to acquire Little Lunch, market leader in Organic Soups and Meals in Germany, the biggest Organic market in Europe

Wessanen and the shareholders of Little Lunch have signed an agreement for the purchase of 100% of the business, subject to agreement of the Bundeskartellamt (German Cartel Office).

Founded in 2014, Little Lunch has developed into the market leader in the German market for organic soup. Over the years, the range has grown and now also includes meal makers and sauces. All products are 100% organic and are made without added sugar, aromas, colourants or preservatives. The brand is widely distributed across the German Grocery Market and is very successful in the online channel.

Organic and vegetarian meals are a core category for Wessanen and Germany as the biggest organic market in Europe is of strategic importance.

Christophe Barnouin (CEO of Wessanen): "We are happy with this fast growing and strategic acquisition and look forward to welcoming the Little Lunch team to our family of companies. Allos Hof-Manufaktur, our German business, has successfully grown over the past years in the Health Food and Grocery channels. We believe that the integration of Little Lunch will gives us many opportunities in this important country and across Europe."

Daniel and Dennis Gibisch(Founders of Little Lunch) commented: "We have built up Little Lunch with a lot of love and passion and made it a success in Germany. Among all possible partners we looked at we found the fit with Wessanen the strongest. We are excited about the new opportunities that will come out of working together with such a strong partner at our side."

For more information, please contact:

Klaus Arntz
Twitter @Wessanen_250

Attachment

  • for pdf click here (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1b26535-e3db-4a26-bc05-88eb30fc6f0d)
WESSANEN NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.