Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2020

"As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic and its severe effects on a growing number of people and countries, the momentum in our digital businesses remained strong in the third quarter. In addition to a good operational development in many of our companies, global equity markets have also increasingly allocated capital into tech stocks, resulting in significant multiple expansion currently supporting our net asset value development."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key Strategic Highlights

Zalando raised its full-year 2020 outlook on the back of exceptionally strong and profitable growth in the third quarter

Livongo and Teladoc announced the intention to merge their businesses, creating an unmatched, comprehensive platform for virtual healthcare delivery

Invested in Common, a residential brand and tech-enabled managed rental housing marketplace in the US, and thereby broadening our Consumer Services portfolio towards business models that reflect broader consumer trends

Made our first investment in the Nordic healthcare space through an investment in Joint Academy, a Swedish digital health company specialised in the treatment of chronic joint pain

Our healthcare and online food companies see continued strong demand and inflow of new customers, with indications of a more lasting shift in consumption patterns

Continued negative impacts from Covid-19 in our travel and emerging market businesses

Investment Management Activities

We remain focused on re-allocating capital dynamically to ensure our portfolio remains balanced and vibrant. In the quarter, we invested SEK 732m in total, including: SEK 232m into VillageMD as part of the funding round led by Walgreens Boots Alliance SEK 184m into Common SEK 131m into Joint Academy SEK 114m into Omio, in connection with the company's convertible loan raise

The extra dividend of SEK 1.9bn from the Zalando selldown was distributed to shareholders during the quarter

We divested our 12% shareholding in Home24, generating net proceeds of EUR 21m, and completed our Qliro Group exit by swapping our residual stake for shares in MatHem

Financial Position

NAV of SEK 107.9bn (SEK 388 per share), up SEK 20.3bn or 23% in the quarter, adding back paid dividend of SEK 1.9bn

Net cash position of SEK 3.0bn, corresponding to 2.9% of portfolio value by quarter-end. Adjusting for the dividends received from Tele2 in early October, our net cash position amounted to SEK 4.2bn

