Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 14 October 2020, it purchased 157,840 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.
Date of purchase:
14 October 2020
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
157,840
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
101.200
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
103.330
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
101.892
Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 1,743,362 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 180,015,357.
The above figure of 180,173,197 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.
Name of Issuer
Identity code of
Date
Time
Price
Quantity
Exchange
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
08:38:28
103.330
20,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
14:27:13
102.500
50,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
14:53:18
102.000
2,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
938
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
692
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
4,808
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
33
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
57
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
2,028
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
119
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,430
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
40,580
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,748
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,430
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,770
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,430
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
5,720
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
386
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,656
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
1,430
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
411
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
14/10/2020
16:35:12
101.200
19,174
LSE
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
