

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported total sales of 359.1 million pounds for the 13-week period ended 26 September 2020, an increase of 36.7% year over year. Digital accounted for 29.7% of total sales, an improvement of 12.1 percentage points from prior year. Net cash was at 175.2 million pounds as at 26 September 2020.



Nick Wilkinson, Dunelm's Chief Executive Officer said: 'We are really pleased with our very strong performance in the first quarter, with customers responding well to the Dunelm offer across all product categories, both in-store and online.'



