Pursuant to Swedbank, AB application and the Member Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn has made the decision to approve Swedbank, AB as a member of Nasdaq Tallinn as of October 15, 2020. Swedbank, AB will trade on regulated and First North markets under trading code SWBV. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.