

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group PLC, formerly known as Bovis Homes Group plc, (BVS.L), announced Thursday that Vistry Partnerships has secured contracts with housing providers with a gross development value of 165 million pounds to provide over 661 new homes.



The two mixed tenure developments, both in joint venture, will provide 503 homes, including 147 affordable homes. The projects are in Runcorn with Together Housing and in Bristol with Goram Homes, a subsidiary of Bristol City Council.



Further, Vistry Partnerships has secured contracts totaling 43 million pounds to build 158 new homes and associated mixed uses, working with regulated partners in Plymouth and Runcorn.



The projects are an Extra Care scheme and a retirement village for Halton Housing and Inspired Villages respectively and a mixed use scheme including homes for sale for English Cities Fund.



Partnerships has also been appointed to the Connected Living framework in London, working with TfL and Grainger.



