

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT.L) reported Thursday that third-quarter total net operating income edged up 0.8 percent to 87.0 million pounds from 86.3 million pounds last year.



Net operating income reflected persistently low interest rates and year on year falls of 20.8 percent and 5.8 percent in the FTSE 100 and MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Indices respectively.



Investment Management fees were up 1.4 percent, and commission income of 11.8 million pounds was 4.4 percent ahead of last year. Sequentially, commissions were 39.5 percent lower than in the second quarter, reflecting a return to more normalised levels of client trading in the third quarter after the market volatility in the first half.



Net interest income decreased to 2.2 million pounds from last year's 4.4 million pounds, reflecting UK base rate reductions in place since March 2020.



Fees from advisory services and other income decreased 10 percent.



Total funds under management and administration as of September 30 was 50.49 billion pounds, compared to 49.45 billion pounds last year.



Paul Stockton, Chief Executive, said, 'Funds under management and administration reached £50.5 billion at 30 September 2020, as growth and strong investment performance more than offset the adverse effect of weaker financial markets during the first nine months of the year.



