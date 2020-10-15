

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) issued a trading update for the quarter ending 30 September 2020. Total shipments of finished products were 118,000 tonnes, a 39% decrease compared to prior year, due to improvement works on a transhipment vessel and continuing poor sea conditions. The Group anticipates fourth quarter to be the strongest quarter of the year for shipments.



Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 258,000 tonnes in third quarter, a 15% decrease from a year ago. Ilmenite production was 167,900 tonnes, down 27%. Primary zircon production was 10,900 tonnes, a 16% decrease from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

