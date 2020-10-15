AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Europe will take place as two complimentary webinars on 11 November 2020. These online sessions replace the annual in-person conference, which has been rescheduled to 16 June 2021.

The webinars will feature leading AM Best rating analysts who will discuss the impact of prevailing economic, political and public health conditions on the operating environment for insurers and reinsurers in key segments of the European (re)insurance sector and London market, as well as in the Middle East and Africa. The themes and opinions presented in the sessions will be based on recent AM Best research and trend analysis.

The first webinar will be held 11 November at 10:05 to 11:35 (GMT) and will focus on credit rating trends around the Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions for the insurance and reinsurance segments. A panel discussion will deliberate on how the COVID-19 crisis has affected businesses and industry sectors, and how the crisis might be shaping the industry's future. Register now for the 10:05 GMT webinar.

The second webinar session, on 11 November from 14:00 to 15:30 p.m. (GMT), will feature senior AM Best analysts' reflections on some emerging key issues in the industry, such as innovation; Environmental and Social Governance (ESG); IFRS17; and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and stress testing capabilities, as seen through the lens of Best's Credit Rating Methodology. Register now for the 14:00 GMT webinar.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

