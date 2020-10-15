The Most Savage Brand In Men's Grooming Pens The Perfect Partnership With The Barbarians Ahead Of Their Epic Battle Versus England On Oct. 25th

MANSCAPED is known for its relentless mission to refine even the most barbaric of men with its collection of superior grooming tools, formulations, and accessories. So what better partner to bring on than Barbarian F.C., the invitational international rugby union team, commonly referred to as the Barbarians or Baa-Baas. The partnership between the global leader in male grooming and hygiene and the world-renowned squad is announced before the long-awaited Quilter Cup against England national rugby union team on October 25th at Twickenham Stadium.

"The Barbarians are made up of the best of the best in rugby from around the world, which aligns well with our global presence and explosive international trajectory," said Joey, MANSCAPED's Senior Director of Marketing. "Watching these guys play is so thrilling, and we are honored to tap into their platform and widespread fanbase to further share our products and purpose with the UK and beyond."

"We're delighted to be partnering with MANSCAPED for this Autumn's Quilter Cup against England," said Barbarians' Committee Member and former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson. "MANSCAPED is an innovative and courageous brand that encourages men to think not just about their grooming habits, but their health, and we are proud to be backing this enormously important topic. As Barbarians, we approach every match with flair, courage, spirit and passion alongside friendship and enjoyment and we look forward to welcoming MANSCAPED into that family."

That enjoyment will be shared by viewers across the globe, as they tune into the broadcasted battle on Sky Sports. The clash between the elite teams is truly not one to miss, especially with legends of rugby like Chris Robshaw getting in on the action. Of course, he and his mates will be in tiptop condition, thanks to the help of MANSCAPED's Lawn Mower 3.0 electric trimmer and premium formulations. Further, the grooming brand will be hitting the freshly cut field, as the Barbarians will be clad in their infamous black and white jerseys, now with the welcome addition of MANSCAPED's iconic logo.

Additional digital activations are lined up to engage and entertain fans, creating even more hype prior to the big game. Don't miss the days leading up to the match where Barbarian players will take to social media spilling all about their own male grooming routines and favorite MANSCAPED products. A loaded giveaway will also offer followers a chance to win a match shirt signed by the team and a slew of MANSCAPED essentials.

Finally, Barbarians fans can get 20% off online orders using code BAABAAS at checkout. Visit uk.manscaped.com to get involved and learn more.

About Barbarian F.C. and The Quilter Cup:

The Barbarian Football Club, also known as British Barbarian F.C. but usually just known as the Barbarians and nicknamed the Baa-Baas, is an invitational rugby union team based in Britain. As one of the world's most storied and famous rugby clubs founded back in 1890, the Barbarians invite the greatest players to come together and play in an adventurous style. The Quilter Cup takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 and will be played behind closed doors at Twickenham Stadium. Watch live on Sky as England take on the mighty Barbarians in the first international game back at Twickenham since the suspension of the Guinness Six Nations in March.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

