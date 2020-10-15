Prime Living AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's class B preference shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Yesterday, Nasdaq Stockholm AB approved the application and decided to delist the class B preference shares in Prime Living AB (publ). Short name: PRIME PREF B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006422317 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 105127 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 30, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB