Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
15.10.20
08:06 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,020
-48,78 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB0,021-48,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.