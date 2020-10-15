On May 7, 2020, the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On October 12, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that one board member has left the Company's Board of Directors, thereby consisting of only two board members. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares (CYB1, ISIN code SE0007604061, order book ID 126905) of Cyber Security 1 AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB