Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2020 | 09:05
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parks Associates announces visionary speakers from Revry, Tubi, and Verizon Media for Future of Video Conference

Virtual conference to explore international expansion of OTT video services

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020as a virtual conference on December 14-16, featuring insights on major changes in video distribution, future trends in video aggregation, and the growth in consumer video consumption following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

At Future of Video, Parks Associates highlights in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services. Event sponsorsinclude Comcast Technology Solutions, ContentWise, Verizon Media, You.i TV, Penthera, and Verimatrix.

"Many OTT services are expanding into the European market," said Steve Nason, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Disney+ launched in multiple countries in September, and AcornTV launched in the UK in April and Portugal in October. Pluto TV is planning to launch in Spain soon and France and Italy in early 2021. ViacomCBS is planning to launch Paramount+ in the Nordics in early 2021. Each expansion has its own challenges, including content rights and marketing, but the largest players need to compete internationally if they are to continue to grow their subscriber base."

Visionary Speakersinclude an executive from Verizon Media plus the following speakers:

  • Andrea Clarke-Hall (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video/speaker-bios), VP, Business Development, Tubi
  • Damian (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video/speaker-bios)Pelliccione (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video/speaker-bios), Co-Founder & CEO, Revry

"We believe representation in media saves lives, and it starts with diverse and authentic leadership," said DamianPelliccione, Co-Founder & CEO, Revry. "We are excited to participate at this year's event."

The event will feature Parks Associates' latest consumer and industry research:

  • In May 2020, 39% of US broadband households had trialed at least one OTT video service in the past three months.
  • The biggest OTT services have the longest subscriber engagement: Netflix at 52 months, Amazon Prime Video at 40 months, and Hulu at 28 months.

Registration is open. Media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video
Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. www.futureofvideo.us

Rosimely Ulpino
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
rosey@parksassociates.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
