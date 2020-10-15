The following information is based on a press release from REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) published on October 15, 2020. The board of REC Silicon has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approves a subsequent offering of up to 18 518 518 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, October 15, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon (REC). The option and forward/future contracts in REC are suspended for trading on October 15, 2020. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794086