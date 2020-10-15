Claranova reported strong organic revenue growth in FY20 while the EBITDA margin reflected the immediate strategic priorities of PlanetArt and Avanquest. The recent acquisition of CafePress is part of PlanetArt's evolution to become a provider of personalised e-commerce and we have revised our forecasts to incorporate the deal. We note the group's strong cash position which provides funding for future internal and external investment.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...