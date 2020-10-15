APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS

Applied Graphene Material's (AGM's) FY20 results show the beneficial impact of management's decision in October 2019 to focus on dispersion and application technology to better support product development with those customers presenting the nearest-term revenue opportunities. Revenues increased by 66% year-on-year in FY20 to £83k and adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed by £1.5m to £3.1m. With three new customer products launched in FY20 and three launched so far in FY21, progress looks set to continue.

