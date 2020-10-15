

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate fell in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year age group fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent in September from 4.6 percent in August.



The unemployment increased between March and August.



The number of unemployed decreased to 413,000 in September from 426,000 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 25 years, fell to 17.6 percent in September.



The unemployment benefits claims decreased in September. At the end of the month, 278,000 unemployment benefits were paid versus 292,000 paid at the end of August.



