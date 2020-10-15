The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 19 October 2020. ISIN DK0061294634 ---------------------------------------------- Name Investin Sustainable World ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 205285 ---------------------------------------------- Short name INISWO ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794103