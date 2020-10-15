

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity rose for the third straight month in August, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The tertiary activity index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.1 percent increase in July.



Among the individual components of the survey, retail trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, real estate, medical, health care and welfare, business-related services, goods rental and leasing increased in August.



Meanwhile, information and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, living and amusement-related services declined.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 8.5 percent in August, following a 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.



