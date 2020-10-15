City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 14-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.81p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.87m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 14-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.00p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.09m

Net borrowing level: 21%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528