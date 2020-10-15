

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output fell at a faster rate in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Output of the national economy fell a working-day adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.7 percent decline in July, which was revised from a 2.8 percent fall.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.1 percent monthly in August.



Data showed that the primary production increased around 13.0 percent in August. Secondary and services production declined by about 3.0 percent, each, from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

