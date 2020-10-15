Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 258.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 251.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---