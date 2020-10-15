Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 14-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 312.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 312.93p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---