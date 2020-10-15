

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the number of daily coronavirus infections in the United States reached the second highest level in more than two months.



With 58,190 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7916534, as per to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



This marks a 40 percent increase from the figures recorded in the country two days ago. The daily death toll also is on the rise for the fourth consecutive day.



With 993 deaths reported nationally in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID casualties in the U.S. increased to 216903.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there could be a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines in the country by the end of the year. The supply will continually increase in the weeks and months that follow, the CDC said on its website.



If there is limited supply, some groups may be recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine first.



At first, COVID-19 vaccines may not be recommended for children, the federal health agency indicated.



CDC made it clear that the government is committed to provide COVID-19 vaccines free or at low-cost.



Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association said in its new report that nearly 700,000 children tested positive for COVID in the United States, and more than 10 percent of the cases were reported in two weeks between September 24 and October 8.



'At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children', the Academy says. 'However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age and race/ethnicity so that the effects of coronavirus on children's health can be documented and monitored,' it added.



