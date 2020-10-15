Evelo Biosciences, Inc.: Evelo Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Discussion Focused on the Unmet Need in Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis and the Potential Opportunity for EDP1815

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader discussion on the unmet need in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, including the potential of EDP1815 to serve as a new therapeutic option for patients living with mild to moderate disease. The event will be held virtually on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.



As part of the event, Benjamin Ehst, M.D., Ph.D., Board-certified Dermatologist, Investigator and Clinical Associate Professor with the Oregon Medical Research Center, will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet need in psoriasis. Additionally, Evelo management will host a panel discussion with Dr. Ehst to review the opportunity for EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis. Evelo's management team will also review the design of its recently initiated Phase 2 trial in psoriasis and provide an overview of the clinical data generated with EDP1815 to date, as well as the Company's platform and upcoming milestones.

About Dr. Benjamin Ehst

Dr. Benjamin Ehst is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical associate professor at Oregon Medical Research Center.



Dr. Ehst spent his early career at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) as an associate professor in the Department of Dermatology. He honed his specialty in psoriasis as a member of the Center of Excellence in Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis, eventually taking over as co-director of the multidisciplinary center. Additionally, Dr. Ehst organized a specialty clinic caring for skin-related issues in HIV-infected individuals.

Alongside patient care and teaching, Dr. Ehst began his work in clinical research while at OHSU, acting as lead investigator for studies on treatments for skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, granuloma annulare, actinic keratosis and melanoma.

Dr. Ehst earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and his medical and doctoral degrees at the University of Minnesota in a combined Medical Scientist Training Program. He received his residency training in Dermatology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and solidified his interest in medical practice and clinical research while studying the immune response to malaria at the Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

