

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in September.



The producer price index fell 1.9 percent annually in September and import prices decreased 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.1 percent in September.



The latest increase was mainly due to rise in prices for iron scraps, and metals and semi-finished metal products, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.7 percent yearly in September and remained unchanged from a month ago.



