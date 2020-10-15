

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.60 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $2.06 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $11.66 billion from $10.03 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.60 Bln. vs. $2.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $11.66 Bln vs. $10.03 Bln last year.



