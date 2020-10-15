

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per hare of 0.40 euros compared to 0.42 euros, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was 519 million euros compared to 543 million euros, last year.



Third quarter external sales were 2.92 billion euros, compared to 3.23 billion euros, previous year.



For the full year, Evonik now expects a level between 1.8 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros for adjusted EBITDA. Previously, the company anticipated an adjusted EBITDA in the range of 1.7 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros. The sales outlook remains unchanged between 11.5 billion euros and 13.0 billion euros.



Evonik will publish final numbers on November 3, 2020.



