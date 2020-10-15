TREKSTOR, known as one of Europe's leading consumer electronics manufacturers based in Bensheim, Germany, has been active in the healthcare space with its brand blnk starting March 2020, helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus via face masks, disinfectants and other protective equipment. The company is selling equally to government institutions and the army alongside direct sales to care facilities, hospitals, pharmacies and end-consumers.
Company:
TREKSTOR GmbH
Headquarters Address:
Berliner Ring 7
Bensheim 64625
Germany
Main Telephone:
0625155040290
Website:
www.blnk-healthcare.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Health
Key Executives:
CEO: Shimon Szmigiel
Member of the Board: Daniel Szmigiel
Public Relations
Contact:
Simon Wiedemann
Phone:
+49-6251-55040-290
Email:
s.wiedemann@trekstor.de
