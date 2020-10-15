TREKSTOR, known as one of Europe's leading consumer electronics manufacturers based in Bensheim, Germany, has been active in the healthcare space with its brand blnk starting March 2020, helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus via face masks, disinfectants and other protective equipment. The company is selling equally to government institutions and the army alongside direct sales to care facilities, hospitals, pharmacies and end-consumers.

Company: TREKSTOR GmbH Headquarters Address: Berliner Ring 7 Bensheim 64625 Germany Main Telephone: 0625155040290 Website: www.blnk-healthcare.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Health Key Executives: CEO: Shimon Szmigiel Member of the Board: Daniel Szmigiel Public Relations Contact: Simon Wiedemann Phone: +49-6251-55040-290 Email: s.wiedemann@trekstor.de

