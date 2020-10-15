The global education app market size is poised to grow by USD 46.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Apps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps. This will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the education app market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major education app market growth came from higher education segment. Institutions in the higher education segment are increasingly using education apps for assessments, distribution of educational content, sharing of schedules, and other activities. Many students have begun showing keen interest in downloading and using activity tracking apps embedded with learning analytics as these apps play a vital role in providing data-backed information that can improve the overall learning activity. As a result, the growth of the education apps market share by the higher education segment has been significant.

APAC accounted for the largest education app market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The wide learning base in countries such as India, China, and Japan, the advances in technology in the education sector, and the high adoption rate of education apps will significantly influence education apps market growth in this region.

The education app market is fragmented. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this education app market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the education app market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive an Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Preference for Wearable Technology will be a Key Market Trend

The rising preference for wearable technology has been identified as one of the key educational apps market trends. The use of wearable technology will provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes. The ability to integrate wearable devices with smartphones and the growing preference for cloud data storage will also drive the adoption of wearable technology in the education industry. The above will induce companies to focus on introducing innovative products that, when connected to educational apps, will facilitate collaborative learning.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Education App Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist education app market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education app market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education app market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education app market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pre K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Age of Learning, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo Inc.

edX Inc.

Lumos Labs, Inc.

MyScript

Quizlet Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

WizIQ Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/