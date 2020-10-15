Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Phantastisches Zukunftsszenario für Unternehmen und Investoren - strong buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUFT ISIN: US6833441057 Ticker-Symbol: NNM 
Frankfurt
15.10.20
08:01 Uhr
29,000 Euro
-1,000
-3,33 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTO INNOVATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTO INNOVATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60029,00014:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTO INNOVATION
ONTO INNOVATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTO INNOVATION INC29,000-3,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.