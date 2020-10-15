LegacyFX wins two for two at Global Brands Magazine Awards, UK - 2020

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyFX wins the day at the awards securing the "Best New Forex Brand" (UAE) and the "Fastest Growing Forex Trading Platform" (Cyprus).

LegacyFX scored doubles in this year's Forex awards category for their innovative approach and a wide range of products and services for traders worldwide. LegacyFX provides an integrated service experience, academic inclusion, and offers a one-window solution to trading, from Transparency to Technical excellence. LegacyFX empowers their clients by providing them firsthand knowledge so they can get the best out of their investments. Starting from basics to all the way up to advanced courses, LegacyFX has excelled in the direction of untangling key challenges while providing superior client experience. They have made brilliant headway in diminishing the information gap and weaving the fundamentals, to dominate in the Forex market.

Reflecting on this achievement, CEO Mr. Jad Abdurrahman states: "We are always inspired to promote access to the best education and the latest technology to create the perfect trading experience in this ever-changing environment. On behalf of LegacyFX, we are honoured to be recognized as the "Fastest Growing Forex Trading Platform" by Global Brands Awards jury. In the last two years, the company has set itself to perfect the customer experience, from the leading-edge trading platform, through freshly renewed client area, to free premium analytical tools. I want to thank the people behind LegacyFX worldwide -because of your hard work and dedication, LegacyFX has expanded to be one of the industry's leading companies."

About LegacyFX:

Multi-asset trading specialist, LegacyFX, is one of the industry's most promising brokers. The scope of the products and services provided to the customer has flagged LegacyFX as an industry leader. Key Financial regulators as CySEC, VFSC, NBRB, and others regulate the MiFID and FCA-compliant broker. LegacyFX endeavors to educate, providing a well-equipped and reliable learning experience from beginners to professional traders. User-friendliness of their desktop and mobile platforms is amongst their fortes, allowing clients to trade with MetaTrader5 using over 200 financial instruments. The brokers offer free services such as MTE Media Education, Auto-chartist premium trading tools, swap-free accounts, and the novel MAM/PAMM service.

About Global Brands Magazine

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is the 'talk of the town'. The most popular brands magazine is an astute source of information, brimming with latest news and opinions related to various brands across the world. GBM is a data-centric research organization, bringing up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands across the globe, to its readership. GBM Credits the distinct efforts of Champions and help create a unique brand identity. For more information please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Global Brands Awards

Global Brands awards were found with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The brand awards brings lime light to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The GBM brand awards aims to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts.

In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with the ultimate global recognition.

