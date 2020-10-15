

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in August as exports rose and imports fell, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 6.771 billion in August from EUR 5.194 billion in July. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 4.843 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent monthly in August, and imports decreased 9.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports increased 9.0 percent annually in August, while imports declined 10.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain increased 6.0 percent on year in August, while imports fell 3.0 percent.



