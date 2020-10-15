The live music market size is poised to grow by USD 10.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Live Music Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, a large number of event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats. The growing preference for purchasing tickets using mobile applications will be a significant factor that will drive live music market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major live music market growth came from the ticket segment. This segment includes both primary and secondary sources of tickets and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America was the largest live music market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high spending capability of the population in the country will significantly influence live music market growth in this region.

The global live music market is concentrated. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this live music market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the live music market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in Service Offerings by Event Organizers will be a Key Market Trend

Key live music market trends, such as the increase in service offerings by event organizers, will also drive market growth. With focus on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Additionally, vendors also offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract a large number of customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market. As a result, the market will grow during the forecast period.

Live Music Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist live music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the live music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the live music market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of live music market vendors

