

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders increased at a faster pace in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Industrial orders rose 15.1 percent monthly in August, after a 3.4 percent increase in July.



Orders from domestic market rose 14.7 percent and that from foreign market increased 15.6 percent in August.



Industrial turnover rose 5.9 percent on month in August, after a 8.0 percent growth in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders rose 6.1 percent in August, after a 7.6 percent fall in July.



The industrial turnover fell 3.8 percent annually in August, following a 8.1 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

